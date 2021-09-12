Menu
Cecil Lee Lintecum
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
LINTECUM, Cecil Lee, 74, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on August 6, 2021. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Grace Lorraine Mahon Lintecum, of Midlothian, Va.; one son, Cecil L. "Charlie" Lintecum Jr. (Amanda); and one granddaughter, Amelia Grace Lintecum, all of Henrico, Va. Also surviving are his brother, Boyd M. Lintecum (Gale), of Moneta, Va.; and one niece, Virginia "Gin" Lintecum Carter, of Christiansburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol "C.D." and Gladys Lintecum. Lee was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School and received both an undergraduate and Masters of Business Administration from Virginia Tech. Lee served the Commonwealth for over 30 years, primarily as a County Administrator for Henry, Smyth, Louisa and Amherst counties. He also worked for the West Piedmont District Planning Commission and the Department of Social Services in Martinsville. He was most proud of his accomplishments in economic development bringing investments and jobs to local residents. Lee was an active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, Va. and later The Brandermill Church of Midlothian as well as a proud Hokie. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business at give.vt.edu.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to read that Lee passed! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Vera Jean Russell
School
March 13, 2022
Lorraine so sorry to learn about your loss.
NORMA payne
September 16, 2021
Lorraine and family. So sorry to hear of Lee's passing. He was truly a friend and mentor. I would think of you both often but lost track of you all after Louisa County. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Earl Reynolds
Friend
September 13, 2021
Lorraine and family, so very sorry to hear about Lee. I didn't have a home address is send a card, so I can sending on here. Hope you get this. Barry and I send our deepest condolences and love. Have thought of you so much over years. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Linda France
Friend
September 12, 2021
I´m so sorry to read this about Lee.
Bill Sawyer
September 12, 2021
