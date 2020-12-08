AGUNDEZ, Cecilia, 88, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence in the city of Richmond. She was born November 22, 1932, in Santa Maria del Rio, in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, a daughter of the late Efren Agundez and Teodora Torres. Cecilia was preceded in death by her brothers, Jesus Malachias Torres and Jose Pepe Aranda. Cecilia was admitted to the United States as an immigrant by Ambassador Robert Hill in 1961, later becoming a citizen of the United States in the 1990s. She eventually moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she worked as a costume design seamstress for Wolff Fording & Company. In retirement, she loved spending time with her son and grandchildren, and taking care of her parakeets. Cecilia is survived by her son, Luis Pineda; her sister, Matilda Wolcott; and her grandsons, Anthony Pineda and Nikolaas Pineda. She is also survived by her brothers, Armando Agundez, Teofilo Agundez, Alfonso Aranda; and her sisters, Modesta Agundez and Alejandra Agundez. She also leaves many other family members who will miss her very much. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.