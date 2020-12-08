Menu
Cecilia Agundez
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
AGUNDEZ, Cecilia, 88, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence in the city of Richmond. She was born November 22, 1932, in Santa Maria del Rio, in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, a daughter of the late Efren Agundez and Teodora Torres. Cecilia was preceded in death by her brothers, Jesus Malachias Torres and Jose Pepe Aranda. Cecilia was admitted to the United States as an immigrant by Ambassador Robert Hill in 1961, later becoming a citizen of the United States in the 1990s. She eventually moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she worked as a costume design seamstress for Wolff Fording & Company. In retirement, she loved spending time with her son and grandchildren, and taking care of her parakeets. Cecilia is survived by her son, Luis Pineda; her sister, Matilda Wolcott; and her grandsons, Anthony Pineda and Nikolaas Pineda. She is also survived by her brothers, Armando Agundez, Teofilo Agundez, Alfonso Aranda; and her sisters, Modesta Agundez and Alejandra Agundez. She also leaves many other family members who will miss her very much. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
Those of us who worked with Cecilia know the lose you feel. We enjoyed her personality and her dedication to her job knowing the happiness the costumes would bring to many little girls.
Stuart Feldstein
December 8, 2020
