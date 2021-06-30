BAILEY, Cedric Renaud, Sr., age 50, passed away on June 25, 2021, at 11:27 a.m. at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Cedric was born on September 18, 1970 in Harlem, N.Y. and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, N.Y. He relocated to Richmond, Va., to pursue a career as a chef, and was Executive Chef at The Sheraton Hotel for several years. In addition, he attained his commercial driver's license (CDL) and drove for Zan's Refuse Services for many years until he encountered health challenges. Cedric was known for his love of family and his sense of humor. His passions included cooking, feeding his family, watching movies and luxury cars and trucks. Cedric is survived by his partner of 25 years, LaKiesha Jackson; and his six children, Cedric Bailey Jr., Brittany Bailey, Shanesha Jackson, Jhamell Jackson, NaQuan Jackson and Xahiem Jackson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, George and Dorothy Bailey; his sisters, Dr. Michelle Bailey (Sharon) and Krystal Bailey (Kenneth); nephews, Philip Arrington and Kody Marshall; nieces, Kharlie Samuel and Kassidy Marshall; great-nephews, Jayden Nicholson and Carter Arrington; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at Mimms Funeral Home at 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224, on July 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. He will be interred in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been established to support the family during this challenging time. Visit https://gofund.me/4094eb5b
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.