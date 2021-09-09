KOCEN, Celeste Gordon, 90, passed on September 6, 2021. She was predeceased by parents, Sol and Lena Gordon; and husband, Charles. A loving and devoted mother, she is survived by her daughter, Marcie (Larry); and son, Bryan (Robin); and her much adored grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) and Jessica Kocen (Tyler McDaniel) and Madalina Kelner (Nick Murphy); and darling great-granddaughter, Penina Kocen. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1950. She and Charles spent much of their life in their Fulton grocery store and Church Hill restaurant. Later, she enjoyed working at SunTrust Bank. She derived no greater pleasure than spending time surrounded by family and friends. She loved playing Mah Jongg and Saturday night dinners with her lifelong friends and volunteering at McGuire Veterans Hospital, and Fagie's Room at Beth Sholom Home. She was past president and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary
, Temple Beth El Sisterhood and Hadassah Richmond. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Richmond Beth El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. A livestream of the service will be available at blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans
or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.