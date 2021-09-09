Family please know I share in your pain. I have so many memories of your mother .We worked together at SunTrust Mortgage Records Department under Doris Carrington and Vickie Easter. Your mom came to my 50th birthday party and we had so much fun and laughter. Working with her and both of us being talkers we found out we knew some of the same people. Through TJ to the store that her parents owned. Rest well my friend.

Barbara Champion Friend September 10, 2021