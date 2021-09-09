Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Celeste Gordon Kocen
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
KOCEN, Celeste Gordon, 90, passed on September 6, 2021. She was predeceased by parents, Sol and Lena Gordon; and husband, Charles. A loving and devoted mother, she is survived by her daughter, Marcie (Larry); and son, Bryan (Robin); and her much adored grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) and Jessica Kocen (Tyler McDaniel) and Madalina Kelner (Nick Murphy); and darling great-granddaughter, Penina Kocen. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1950. She and Charles spent much of their life in their Fulton grocery store and Church Hill restaurant. Later, she enjoyed working at SunTrust Bank. She derived no greater pleasure than spending time surrounded by family and friends. She loved playing Mah Jongg and Saturday night dinners with her lifelong friends and volunteering at McGuire Veterans Hospital, and Fagie's Room at Beth Sholom Home. She was past president and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Temple Beth El Sisterhood and Hadassah Richmond. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Richmond Beth El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. A livestream of the service will be available at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Richmond Beth El Cemetery
Forest Lawn., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Marcie and Bryan, I remember your mom hen she would help you bartend at some of the GSC events. I recall her having a great sense of humor which you both had also. My sincere condolences for your loss. This is not an easy time but know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Melanie McClaskie
Other
September 10, 2021
Family please know I share in your pain. I have so many memories of your mother .We worked together at SunTrust Mortgage Records Department under Doris Carrington and Vickie Easter. Your mom came to my 50th birthday party and we had so much fun and laughter. Working with her and both of us being talkers we found out we knew some of the same people. Through TJ to the store that her parents owned. Rest well my friend.
Barbara Champion
Friend
September 10, 2021
May God grant you peace in this time of loss. Marcie, I think of you often as I remember our time at the Highland Park office of Bank of America. I visited your home and enjoyed your pool and your parents were so inviting and sweet! You and your family are in my prayers.
Janice Burks West
Other
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results