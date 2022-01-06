I write to express my deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Celestine Gray. I had the privilege and pleasure of working at VCU Human Resources with Mrs. Gray. In addition to being a mentor, she was a friend and colleague that consistently exhibited a work ethic that challenged us all to follow. Mrs. Gray was a very special lady who helped many people begin their career at VCU. I am grateful for her presence, friendship, and mentorship. I will always remember her professionalism, style and kindness. May God comfort your family at this difficult time.

Kawana & Gerald Harding January 9, 2022