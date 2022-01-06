Menu
Celestine Gray
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
GRAY, Celestine, 89, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
5 Entries
I write to express my deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Celestine Gray. I had the privilege and pleasure of working at VCU Human Resources with Mrs. Gray. In addition to being a mentor, she was a friend and colleague that consistently exhibited a work ethic that challenged us all to follow. Mrs. Gray was a very special lady who helped many people begin their career at VCU. I am grateful for her presence, friendship, and mentorship. I will always remember her professionalism, style and kindness. May God comfort your family at this difficult time.
Kawana & Gerald Harding
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Hyde Carroll
January 9, 2022
May G,d shelter my aunt with love, blessings and forgiveness. May He cover the family with faith during this time of bereavement. Love you all. Nasir
Nasir Ali Abdur-Rahim
Family
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family of a wonderful woman that really meant a lot to me. I will forever be grateful for her encouraging talks and letter that opened my eyes to the importance of me furthering my education after high school. I will miss her but I have comfort in knowing she´s in a much better place.
Wanda Green
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
January 6, 2022
