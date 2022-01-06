To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I write to express my deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Celestine Gray. I had the privilege and pleasure of working at VCU Human Resources with Mrs. Gray. In addition to being a mentor, she was a friend and colleague that consistently exhibited a work ethic that challenged us all to follow. Mrs. Gray was a very special lady who helped many people begin their career at VCU. I am grateful for her presence, friendship, and mentorship. I will always remember her professionalism, style and kindness. May God comfort your family at this difficult time.
Kawana & Gerald Harding
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carolyn Hyde Carroll
January 9, 2022
May G,d shelter my aunt with love, blessings and forgiveness. May He cover the family with faith during this time of bereavement. Love you all. Nasir
Nasir Ali Abdur-Rahim
Family
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family of a wonderful woman that really meant a lot to me. I will forever be grateful for her encouraging talks and letter that opened my eyes to the importance of me furthering my education after high school. I will miss her but I have comfort in knowing she´s in a much better place.
Wanda Green
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.