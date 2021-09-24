WALKER, Celestine E., 83, of South Richmond, Va., received her wings on September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by John Staten (Father); Elise Staten (Mother); Delores Taylor (Sister); Clarence Staten (Brother); and Elizabeth Lewis (Sister). She leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband, Freddie Walker; one devoted son, Curtis Walker; one devoted granddaughter, Jessica Walker; devoted nephew, Antonio Taylor; loving goddaughter/niece, Ingrid Moore; loving nephew, Morales Taylor; devoted godson, Richard Levy; a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. Friends and family are welcome to view on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home. Interment Maury Street Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.