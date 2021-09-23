Menu
Celestine E. Walker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WALKER, Celestine E., 83, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on September 21, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Funeral services to be announced.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Mason-Balderos Family
September 26, 2021
We are grateful to Almighty God that our paths crossed with Ms Celestine..remembering her captivating smile and sweetness. It was an honor and a privilege to have cared for Ms Celestine for over a year. Truly she will be missed. Rest in PEACE and the JOY of the LORD!
Deborah & Godfrey Kasirye
September 25, 2021
Dearest Junnie, my heart is crying out to our God for comfort and peace during this difficult time. Aunt Less leaves a rich legacy of love, joy, and kindness. May we all walk in the authenticity of her memory. We shall see her again! Glory to God!
Dee Dee Jones-Horton
Family
September 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 24, 2021
