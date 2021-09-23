We are grateful to Almighty God that our paths crossed with Ms Celestine..remembering her captivating smile and sweetness. It was an honor and a privilege to have cared for Ms Celestine for over a year. Truly she will be missed. Rest in PEACE and the JOY of the LORD!
Deborah & Godfrey Kasirye
September 25, 2021
Dearest Junnie, my heart is crying out to our God for comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Aunt Less leaves a rich legacy of love, joy, and kindness. May we all walk in the authenticity of her memory. We shall see her again! Glory to God!
Dee Dee Jones-Horton
Family
September 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.