BAUMBACH, Cera Heinig, 89, passed away March 9, 2021, at her home in Solomons with her loving family at her side.
Cera was born in Nyack, New York to George Bingham Heinig and Gladys Stalter Heinig.
She graduated from Botetourt High School in Gloucester, Va., in 1948, then attended the Pan American Business College in Richmond, Va.
She married Richard Roland Baumbach (Captain, USMC RET) of Virginia in 1954 and they deployed to many bases during his service in the Marine Corps.
Moving to California, Md., in 1970, Cera continued to volunteer with the American Red Cross and the Chief's Wives club, where she loved performing in their annual shows with her sister, to raise money for education scholarships. Later, she was active with local politics and elections and finished as an Election Judge for the St. Mary's County Board of Elections.
Cera worked for 25 years in Civil Service at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and served an administrative role to many commanding officers during her tenure. Working for NAVAIR at Pax until her retirement at the age of 71, she considered all at NALC (later called NADOC) her extended family and "work children." She loved her work and coworkers and continued friendships after her retirement in 2002.
She spent her last years at The Hermitage at Solomons, where she met many friends and aides. She loved her time there; her days revolved around the afternoon Bingo games. Those who knew Cera also knew of her strong passion for "her" Orioles and "her" Redskins; she never missed a game. Cal Ripkin Jr., of course, was her favorite!
Cera was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Richard Jr.; sister, Beverly Stark; brother, George Heinig Jr.; nephew, Deane Heinig; and brother-in-law, Gerald Stark (GySgt, USMC RET).
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Baumbach, Michael Baumbach (Renee), Jane Macone (Dan); grandchildren, Tyler Baumbach, Melissa Baumbach; niece, Robin Costas; and nephews, Rickie Heinig, Mark Stark and Gerald Stark.
There will be a livestreamed memorial service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. (www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
).
Ad vitam aeternam.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her honor to Calvert Hospice (https://calverthospice.org/
) or mail to P.O. Box 838, 238 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678.
Condolences to the family may be made at brinsfieldfuneral.com
.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.