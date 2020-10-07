COX, Chad Wesley, 53, of Chester, Va., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born June 19, 1967, in Richmond, Va., to the late Fredric Wayne Cox and Lillian Flores Jones. He is survived by his sister, Laurie Trent; brother, Todd Cox (Timmy Hall); nieces, Tiffany Trent, Hannah Reames (Stephen) and Jessalyn Trent; great-nephews, Wyatt Wingo and A.J. Powe; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.