ROCKETT, Chadwick "Skip" Lisle, II, of Lanexa, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2021. Chad was born in Big Spring, Texas on July 2, 1947 to the late Chadwick and Wyona Rockett. Chad received his Industrial Engineering degree and M.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma. Following graduation, he enjoyed an international career travelling the world. Chad then owned and operated "Frame Ups" for over 20 years. After "Frame Ups," he enjoyed a career in teaching IT and tutoring M.B.A. program candidates. Later in life, he managed Makemie Woods Presbyterian Camp for several years. Chad is survived by the love of his life, Gloria Dagrosa; his son, Thimothy S. Rockett (Katrina); his stepson, Troy Dagrosa (Charlotte); his sister, Christie Rockett Thomas; and grandsons, Sean and Kevin Rockett. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Riverside Hospice for their love and support (Sarah, Ethel, Jennifer and Angie). A special heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Jamie Dukes. Chad will be remembered for his great analytical mind, kind heart, keen sense of humor and his passion for antique cars. Services will be private. Tributes can be posted at vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.