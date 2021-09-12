Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Champ Roberts Johnson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Collegiate School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Champ Roberts, died peacefully at Westminster Canterbury in the early morning of August 25, 2021, with her son, Ned, by her side. She was the daughter of the late Richard

Whitfield Roberts and Bernice Champ Roberts; and sister of the late Ellen Roberts Susi. Champ was born June 18, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia, where she attended Saint Catherine's, then transferred and graduated from Collegiate School in 1956 and Wheaton College in 1960. She enjoyed many happy reunions. Champ lived an exciting life, including time in San Francisco and Madrid, but Paris will always be her favorite city! After settling back in Richmond, she taught 5th grade girls at Collegiate School and will always be remembered fondly for sharing her love of literature, one of her passions. She also thrived as a registrar at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts under Pinkney Near and a host of coworkers she loved like family. Champ's optimistic, curious and creative spirit attracted friends of all ages and she loved her time in book groups as well as the Three Chopt Garden Club, always using her eye for detail to bring beauty and interest, whether it was a literary discussion or a well-planned garden. She was known for her impeccable taste, appreciated by anyone who visited her lovely home and garden. She is survived by her son, James Edward Abbe IV "Ned," his wife, Jane, and their children, Liza and Ryan; her nieces, Molly Broaddus Stubbs and Meriwether Broaddus Dent; nephew, Warner Broaddus; and her granddog, Sunny. We would all like to thank the truly amazing group of friends, employees and staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond and beyond who loved and supported her, especially Dr. Wyatt Beazley who was a respected counselor and friend through this process. Champ was kind, brave and charming until the end. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. Au revoir Champ! A graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, at 12:30 p.m. and a celebration of her life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Collegiate School or the John Barton Payne Conservation Endowment at VMFA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sad to read this. We were classmates at Collegiate and rekindled a friendship gathering some of our class For our 50th. She will be missed.
Carey Spicer Thompson
School
October 8, 2021
Renee Harrison
September 25, 2021
Ned, I'm so sorry to hear this news. I didn't know your mother, but she seems to have lived a full life with many passions and interests. Thinking of you and yours. Sally (Smithson) Wolfe
Sally Wolfe
September 14, 2021
You were my inspiration in art class and through our many conversations. You are missed my friend
Charlie King
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results