JOHNSON, Champ Roberts, died peacefully at Westminster Canterbury in the early morning of August 25, 2021, with her son, Ned, by her side. She was the daughter of the late Richard



Whitfield Roberts and Bernice Champ Roberts; and sister of the late Ellen Roberts Susi. Champ was born June 18, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia, where she attended Saint Catherine's, then transferred and graduated from Collegiate School in 1956 and Wheaton College in 1960. She enjoyed many happy reunions. Champ lived an exciting life, including time in San Francisco and Madrid, but Paris will always be her favorite city! After settling back in Richmond, she taught 5th grade girls at Collegiate School and will always be remembered fondly for sharing her love of literature, one of her passions. She also thrived as a registrar at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts under Pinkney Near and a host of coworkers she loved like family. Champ's optimistic, curious and creative spirit attracted friends of all ages and she loved her time in book groups as well as the Three Chopt Garden Club, always using her eye for detail to bring beauty and interest, whether it was a literary discussion or a well-planned garden. She was known for her impeccable taste, appreciated by anyone who visited her lovely home and garden. She is survived by her son, James Edward Abbe IV "Ned," his wife, Jane, and their children, Liza and Ryan; her nieces, Molly Broaddus Stubbs and Meriwether Broaddus Dent; nephew, Warner Broaddus; and her granddog, Sunny. We would all like to thank the truly amazing group of friends, employees and staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond and beyond who loved and supported her, especially Dr. Wyatt Beazley who was a respected counselor and friend through this process. Champ was kind, brave and charming until the end. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives. Au revoir Champ! A graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, at 12:30 p.m. and a celebration of her life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Collegiate School or the John Barton Payne Conservation Endowment at VMFA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.