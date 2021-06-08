To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
5 Entries
A loved one lost is a tradegey but wings are given because it was that time. A angel is up looking down on the family forever until they meet again..Condolences from The Davis Family
UNIQUE and Bootsey Davis
June 12, 2021
You're in the arms of angels may your memories be a blessing to all RIP
Your Aunt Pearl
Pearl
Family
June 12, 2021
Dearest Theresa and Family, May Our LORD strengthen your heart, mind and inner soul. We pray for you through your tears of pain. We´re here for you to just sit and stay silent for there are no words. Chardonnay has her wings dancing in her "block" of heaven with GOD!
Love, The Jones Family
Other
June 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
Chardyyyy I´ll never forget you u was a real one beautiful good woman you past on my bday forever you be stuck in my heart and memories