Charlene Evelyn Grant
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
GRANT, Charlene Evelyn, 67, of Richmond, received her wings Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Charlotte Durham. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Terrence Grant Sr.; children, Cierra Grant and Dwayne Smith; four stepchildren, HaSean, Mekhi, Zayvion, KriShaud; six stepchildren; two brothers, Joseph III (Marlyn) and Tyrone Durham; nephew, Joseph J. Durham IV; three devoted friends, Wanda Bagby, Gail Peeples and Frances Jordon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Home-Laburnum Ave.
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wow !so sad to hear about her loss after three months.i work with her at va 25 years of more always a devoted wife and mother! I remember her daughter in day care ! With my Three grandkids ! Charlene Always had a beautiful smile And love her husband and kids Please stay strong! To her husband and kids! She remember you all ! Rest in peace Wonderful lady!
Claudette Hughes
March 24, 2022
With special thoughts of sympathy and a sincere heartfelt prayer, that God will bless you with His peace and keep you all in prayer.
Brenda Diane Wahls
Friend
December 30, 2021
May God keep his loving arms around the family during this difficult time. I am praying for your peace and comfort
Linda Rhone-Fox
December 30, 2021
We really had some good times working together at the VA. I loved her beautiful smile. She was a good friend.
Karen Lockhart
Work
December 29, 2021
I am praying for Charlene´s family. I have so many fun memories of her from McGuire. We had plenty talks about the kids. I send my condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace.
Phenoris Hurt
December 28, 2021
Rest In Peace. Love peace and prayers from your Atlanta Family.
Erika Durham
Family
December 28, 2021
Terrance and family, please know that you and your family are in my prayers Charlene fought a good fight but God saw that her body was tired and there was no relief in sight . Now our dear friend is at peace wearing her crown .
Barbara Champion
Friend
December 28, 2021
Terry, CeeCee, Dwayne, and Family, My heart goes out to you; Charlene was the sweetest, kindest person. May you find comfort in her love and memories.
Candy Banks
December 23, 2021
I am so heartbroken. She was always so nice to me. I will miss her especially from the VA. RIP Charlene
Debbie L Falden
Family
December 21, 2021
