GRANT, Charlene Evelyn, 67, of Richmond, received her wings Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Charlotte Durham. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Terrence Grant Sr.; children, Cierra Grant and Dwayne Smith; four stepchildren, HaSean, Mekhi, Zayvion, KriShaud; six stepchildren; two brothers, Joseph III (Marlyn) and Tyrone Durham; nephew, Joseph J. Durham IV; three devoted friends, Wanda Bagby, Gail Peeples and Frances Jordon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.