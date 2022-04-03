JOHNSON, Mrs. Charlene, age 65, of Richmond, departed this life March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd T. Johnson; her mother and father, Francena and William Porter Sr.; and one sister, Patricia Cole Tiller. She is survived by two daughters, Ebony Raye and MoniQue Johnson; eight grandchildren; one sister, Barbara McMahon; two brothers, William H. Jr. and Marvin L. Porter; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them her best friend, Linda McMillan. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. Dr. Michael Moore officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.