Charles Alfred "Charlie" Traylor Sr.
TRAYLOR, Charles "Charlie" Alfred, Sr., 83, of Chester, Va., joined his wife, Anne, of 55 years on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence A. Traylor and Avis Traylor; and wife, Constance Anne Traylor. He is survived by his son, Charles A. (Suzanne) Traylor Jr., daughters, Crystal Anne Ozmar and Cherri Annette (Jon) Freeman; granddaughters, Melissa (David) Williamson, Sarah (Brian) Rouse; grandsons, Aaron Freeman and Owen Freeman; great-grandsons, Colton Rouse and Easton Rouse; great-granddaughter, Sophie Anne Williamson; sisters, Virginia (Johnnie) Skinner, Paige Piwowarski and Dorothy (David) Wright; and brother, Larry Traylor. The family would like to thank all the staff at Dunlop House and At Home Care & Hospice. All services will be private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 6, 2020