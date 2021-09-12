ANDERSON, Charles Scott, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A. Wyatt; and his niece, Cierra Chrzanowski. He is survived by his father, Charles N. Anderson; sisters, Cindi Chrzanowski (Tim) and Debbie Dick (Terry); and three nephews, Trey, Joshua and Zachary. Scott achieved many things in his life. He was the first person to learn how to drive a car at the Cerebral Palsy Center in Richmond, Va. He graduated from J. Sargeant Reynolds College with a degree in CADD Design and worked for many companies, including Fluor Daniels, Sears and even the Navy. He became an ordained minister in 1996. Scott enjoyed lawn maintenance, travel and loved animals. He was a thoughtful, caring person who always put others before himself. He will be missed by all who loved him. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a service will be held the following day, September 14 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scott's name to the Louisa Humane Society, P.O. Box 1837, Louisa, Va. 23093.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.