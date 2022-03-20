BARNES, Charles "Charlie" Manuel, went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Charlie was born on December 1, 1940, a snowy day in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and was called home on a snowy day in Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Manuel Barnes Sr. and Jean Violet Barnes.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jo McDonald Barnes; children, Chuck Barnes (Dawn) and Lisa Creasey (Shawn); grandchildren, Denver, John (Britt) and Sarah Creasey and Tyler Barnes; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee and Sadie Creasey; cousins, Kathy Johnson, Cindy Thompson and Bruce Stewart; a host of special nieces and nephews; and an extended family that includes Ricky, Elaine, Brenda and Ronnie Barnes.
As a young boy, Charlie delivered newspapers for the Washington Star until becoming a full-time employee in the mailroom. He completed an apprenticeship and worked as an electrician at both the Star and the Richmond Times-Dispatch until his retirement in 2007.
Charlie loved his Lord, his family and his friends. He cherished family gatherings and never hesitated to teach and play games and sports with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While serving faithfully as a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church, Charlie ministered to others with a special heart for the homeless sandwich ministry. He loved to sing and laugh and greeted everyone with a smile.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ragland Memorial Baptist Church (www.raglandbaptist.org
), 2838 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, Va. 23063.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2022.