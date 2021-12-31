BISHOP, Charles "Chuck" Ernest, 89, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline A. Bishop; his daughter, Deborah K. Kerns; son-in-law, Marvin Springston; and sister, Beatrice Poynter. Chuck is survived by a daughter, Margaret B. Springston of Wilsons, Va.; two sons, Carter Bishop (Mary) of Crewe, Va. and Lewis E. Bishop (Sherri) of Cumberland, Va.; five grandchildren, Melanie Armes (Ray), William Springston (Melissa), all of Blackstone, Shaina Bishop and Matthew Bishop (Hailey), all of Cumberland and Kristin Woodard (Travis) of Boston, Va.; seven great-grandchildren, Madison and Calvin Armes, Charles and Dixie Springston, Artemis Bishop, Liddy Ansell and Carter Woodard; two brothers, James I. Bishop (Chris) and Howard Bishop, all of Ohio; two sisters, Doris Cupp and Sue Brown, both of Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blackstone Fire Department, 318 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824; Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930; or Blackstone Baptist Church, 407 S. Main St., Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.