BOWMAN, Charles E., 65, of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life January 2, 2022. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road, Richmond, Va. Interment private.