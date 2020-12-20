BOYD, Charles Arthur Morton, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., joined his mother in Heaven on December 13, 2020. In addition to his mother, Betty Stoddard; he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ford Stoddard. He is survived by his lovingly devoted wife of 55 years, Carole Boyd; daughters, Denise Garrett (James) and Patty Clark (Randy); grandchildren, Kaitlin Turner, Stephanie Turner, Scott Clark and Kelsey Clark; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, William Boyd, Dody Boyd (Phyllis) and Gary Boyd. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He found pleasure in woodworking. Services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.