Charles Arthur Morton Boyd
BOYD, Charles Arthur Morton, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., joined his mother in Heaven on December 13, 2020. In addition to his mother, Betty Stoddard; he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ford Stoddard. He is survived by his lovingly devoted wife of 55 years, Carole Boyd; daughters, Denise Garrett (James) and Patty Clark (Randy); grandchildren, Kaitlin Turner, Stephanie Turner, Scott Clark and Kelsey Clark; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, William Boyd, Dody Boyd (Phyllis) and Gary Boyd. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He found pleasure in woodworking. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
Carol, I just heard about Charlie´s passing! He was such a pleasure to work with!! My sincere sympathy & prayers for you & the family!
Anne Wilks
Work
August 1, 2021
Charlie was a great man. He worked with the same company that my husband worked for. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Debbie Ruehrmund
December 20, 2020
