BURCHAM, Charles Lee, Sr., 93, of Henrico County, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Lee was born on November 10, 1927, in Highland Springs, to the late Preston and Blanche Hawthorn Burcham. After graduation from Highland Springs High School in 1946, he served two years in the U.S. Navy. He then attended Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University. Lee worked at Ford Motor Company for 30 years. After retirement, he worked another seven years for the State of Virginia, Bureau of Buildings and Grounds.



In June 1951, Charles Lee and the late Dorothy Jane Hermann, of Richmond, were married. They raised three children, Judy Elizabeth Burcham Harris, Charles Lee Burcham Jr. and Roger Preston Burcham. Lee was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, transferring membership when St. Paul Lutheran Church began as a mission in Sandston. In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Preston, Willie, Garland, James and Gladys, Josephine and Constance, Helen, Catherine, Herbert and Robert. He is survived by his children, Judy and husband, Dr. John Louis Harris III, Charles, Roger and wife, Debra Birkeland Burcham; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with services beginning at 12 noon Tuesday, June 29, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.