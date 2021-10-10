BURNETTE, Charles O., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Louise V. Burnette; and his beloved wife, Doris K. Burnette. Charles is survived by his brother, Allen H. Burnette; his son, Mark S. Burnette; stepson, Michael Morris; stepdaughter, Barbara Parker; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Charles was a local farmer. He was a retired Fire Captain from the City of Richmond Fire Department. Our brother and Papa will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.