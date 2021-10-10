I worked with Charles on the farm for 10 years. He lived his life in such a way that glorified God. He lead by his example to all of those who were privileged to work with him. We are going to miss him! The first thing God commanded Adam (man) to do when introduced to the garden of Eden was to work it. That´s what Charles did! "Then the Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to tend and keep it." Genesis 2:15 NKJV God bless!

Mike Caccia Work October 17, 2021