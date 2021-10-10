Menu
Charles O. Burnette
BURNETTE, Charles O., 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Louise V. Burnette; and his beloved wife, Doris K. Burnette. Charles is survived by his brother, Allen H. Burnette; his son, Mark S. Burnette; stepson, Michael Morris; stepdaughter, Barbara Parker; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Charles was a local farmer. He was a retired Fire Captain from the City of Richmond Fire Department. Our brother and Papa will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss you Charles RIP
Thomas glenn
October 30, 2021
I worked with Charles on the farm for 10 years. He lived his life in such a way that glorified God. He lead by his example to all of those who were privileged to work with him. We are going to miss him! The first thing God commanded Adam (man) to do when introduced to the garden of Eden was to work it. That´s what Charles did! "Then the Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to tend and keep it." Genesis 2:15 NKJV God bless!
Mike Caccia
Work
October 17, 2021
My sincere condolences. I have fond memories of Charles from when I was a kid when he'd be visiting my dad. Once he even took me for my first chocolate soda at a local drugstore that had a soda fountain. He loved to tease and had a good sense of humor. He was a good man.
Annette Walker
Friend
October 16, 2021
