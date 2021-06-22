CARNEAL, Charles "Bear" Gale, of Ashland, Va., surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021. Gale was born April 13, 1955, to Charles E. and Shirley Carneal in Richmond, Virginia. He attended Patrick Henry High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Joanne (Fens) in 1975. Together they shared over 45 years of endearing marriage. He is survived by their three children, Michelle (Greg) Parrish, Jason (Jessica) Carneal and Kristin (Bud) Hall. Gale's greatest joys in life were his family. He was the proud "Pop pop" to seven grandsons, Joshua, Jacob, Noah, Gabriel, Ethan, Brandon and Jayce; and the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bear will be forever known for his selfless nature and sense of humor. Those who knew him knew he would take the time to listen and teach, but would always put a smile on your face. A cherished family man, a beloved husband and a passionate firefighter, Bear has forever imprinted love, accountability and sacrifice in the hearts of his family. Visitation will be at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on both June 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and June 24, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Ashland, 800 Thompson Street, on June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hanover CREW Foundation at hanovercrewfoundation.org
. As a way to honor Bear and cherish all the memories he helped create, his family asks to email your stories to [email protected]
so that his legacy is carried on forever.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.