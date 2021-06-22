Menu
Charles Gale "Bear" Carneal
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Patrick Henry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
CARNEAL, Charles "Bear" Gale, of Ashland, Va., surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021. Gale was born April 13, 1955, to Charles E. and Shirley Carneal in Richmond, Virginia. He attended Patrick Henry High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Joanne (Fens) in 1975. Together they shared over 45 years of endearing marriage. He is survived by their three children, Michelle (Greg) Parrish, Jason (Jessica) Carneal and Kristin (Bud) Hall. Gale's greatest joys in life were his family. He was the proud "Pop pop" to seven grandsons, Joshua, Jacob, Noah, Gabriel, Ethan, Brandon and Jayce; and the loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bear will be forever known for his selfless nature and sense of humor. Those who knew him knew he would take the time to listen and teach, but would always put a smile on your face. A cherished family man, a beloved husband and a passionate firefighter, Bear has forever imprinted love, accountability and sacrifice in the hearts of his family. Visitation will be at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on both June 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and June 24, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Ashland, 800 Thompson Street, on June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hanover CREW Foundation at hanovercrewfoundation.org. As a way to honor Bear and cherish all the memories he helped create, his family asks to email your stories to [email protected] so that his legacy is carried on forever.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
24
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Ashland
800 Thompson Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Bear was a good guy in every important way. He'll be missed. I offer my condolences to his family; they are fortunate to have had him.
Steven Price
June 22, 2021
To Joannie and Family...My thoughts are with you and family at this time...Bear was a Dear Friend to all....I know sorrow touches the heart in such a personal way, I hope you know you're not alone-my caring thoughts are with you and your family now and in the days to come "With Deepest Sympathy" Betty Purnell (Spud's Sister).
Betty Purnell
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara G Hott
Other
June 22, 2021
