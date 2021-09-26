CHEWNING, Charles Carpenter, Jr., age 74, passed away September 9, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia, to Charles and Virginia Chewning. He received an engineering degree from Duke University and an M.B.A. degree from UVA Darden School of Business. In 1987, he founded the Accounting Software Library and was acting President until retiring. "Charlie" was kind, inquisitive and an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Chewning; his parents; and sister, Emily. He is survived by his two daughters, two grandchildren and two younger brothers.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.