Charles Carpenter Chewning Jr.
CHEWNING, Charles Carpenter, Jr., age 74, passed away September 9, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia, to Charles and Virginia Chewning. He received an engineering degree from Duke University and an M.B.A. degree from UVA Darden School of Business. In 1987, he founded the Accounting Software Library and was acting President until retiring. "Charlie" was kind, inquisitive and an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Chewning; his parents; and sister, Emily. He is survived by his two daughters, two grandchildren and two younger brothers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evan Chesterman Class of 1965
September 29, 2021
Always there to be a friend. A good man
Kirk Materne
September 28, 2021
