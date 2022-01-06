Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Charles E. Christian
CHRISTIAN, Charles E., 92, born July 17, 1929, departed this life on December 31, 2021, at his home. He had retired from Camp Peary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Eva Cotman Christian; brothers, Washington Sr. and Cappy Christian; sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Ethel Bowman. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Alease Lemons Christian; daughter, Charlene Christian; son, Stefon Christiain; brother, Henry (Koochie) Christian; in-laws, Eric Lemons (Ann), Charles Lemons (Teresa), Frances Watkins, Mildred Christian; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the funeral home. Interment to follow services in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanexa, Va. Masks are required. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry to hear of the passing of Your Love one the Family has our Deepest Sympathy
John Coleman
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sorry for your lost Mr.Charles Christian was a very nice person he will be missed
Lolita
January 5, 2022
