CHRISTIAN, Charles E., 92, born July 17, 1929, departed this life on December 31, 2021, at his home. He had retired from Camp Peary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Eva Cotman Christian; brothers, Washington Sr. and Cappy Christian; sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Ethel Bowman. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Alease Lemons Christian; daughter, Charlene Christian; son, Stefon Christiain; brother, Henry (Koochie) Christian; in-laws, Eric Lemons (Ann), Charles Lemons (Teresa), Frances Watkins, Mildred Christian; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the funeral home. Interment to follow services in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Lanexa, Va. Masks are required. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.