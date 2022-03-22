COLEMAN, Charles Curtis, Jr., age 75, of Richmond, departed this life March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Lee Coleman; and one grandson, Michael Coleman. He is survived by one daughter, Laurie Anne Freeburn; one son, Charles Curtis Coleman III (Leah); one daughter-in-heart, Gwendolyn Bills; three granddaughters, Riley Freeburn, Presley Coleman and a devoted, Brendan Coleman; two sisters, Gloria Jones (Timothy) and Janice Simpkins; one brother, James Lewis (Renada); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Squire; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Coleman can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 9:15 a.m. Thursday.