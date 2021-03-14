COLLINS, Charles L. "Linnie", 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ethel Marie Collins; and is survived by four children, Leonard Shawn Collins (Colleen), Patrick Kevin Collins, Brian Scott Collins (Nicole) and Shannon Marie Lawson (Jerry); 10 grandchildren, Flannery, Eamonn, Maeve, Maggie, Nicole, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Konner, Adam and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Neko and Gabby; as well as his companion, Kathleen Fugett. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.