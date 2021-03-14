Menu
Charles L. "Linnie" Collins
COLLINS, Charles L. "Linnie", 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ethel Marie Collins; and is survived by four children, Leonard Shawn Collins (Colleen), Patrick Kevin Collins, Brian Scott Collins (Nicole) and Shannon Marie Lawson (Jerry); 10 grandchildren, Flannery, Eamonn, Maeve, Maggie, Nicole, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Konner, Adam and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Neko and Gabby; as well as his companion, Kathleen Fugett. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Linnie and he was a mentor and friend to me for a long time.
William Field
March 17, 2021
He was a good man I will miss him
John gundersen
March 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I remember Mr. Collins as one of my football coaches at HS Bulldogs. Prayers for your family.
Tony Moore
March 15, 2021
We are so sorry for you loss your family are in our prayers. He will always be in our hearts.
Chris chandler
March 14, 2021
