CURRY, Charles, Jr., passed away on January 1, 2022. Born on September 17, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois, his family eventually relocated to Washington State, where he graduated from Seattle Prep and attended Seattle University. As a young man, Charles spent his summers working as a civilian officer on a merchant marine ship serving as a radioman, traveling between Seattle and Alaska. Later, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a submariner on the U.S.S. Bashaw and the U.S.S. Tunny. IBM hired him and when a class brought him to Endicott, N.Y., he met his "navigator," Sharon and on March 19, 1966, the two embarked on a new voyage, raising four children, his "little duckies," and celebrating 55 years of marriage in 2021. The crew traveled many miles, crisscrossing the country in various adventures. Chuck was a ham radio operator, communicating in Morse code with people around the world and a member of the Knights of Columbus, having served as a Grand Knight. An avid builder, he constructed docks, decks, porches, swing sets, doll houses and even a brick stove. He delighted friends and family on the deck as master-of-the-grill or at breakfast with a tea-ring and one of his famous cinnamon rolls. He was also active in his gregarious submarine veterans group.



Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; sister Bobby-Jean (and David Chamberlain); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Thomas Gugger; several nieces and nephews; children Joseph (and Heidi Curry), Robert, Anne Marie and Colleen (and Don Crafton); 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Charlie (!).



As he journeys on his eternal patrol, we pray that the Good Captain will reward him for his loving and faithful service.



The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 7 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Knights of Columbus, Council 1839 705 W. Main Street, Endicott, N.Y. 13760; Knights of Columbus, Council #694, 2513 Boydton Plan Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805; U.S. Submarine Veterans – Virginia, c/o Chris Nags, Treasurer, 243 Enon Oaks Lane, Chester, Va. 23836-5717; Southern Tier N.Y. Base, USSVI Treasurer, Southern Tier Base N.Y. USSVI, c/o Greg Wells, 1113 Glenwood Road, Vestal, N.Y. 13850.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.