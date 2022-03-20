Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Charles Woodard "Duke" Denning
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
DENNING, Charles "Duke" Woodard, 74, of Grantham, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Ray Denning; parents, Clarence William Denning and Velaria Mae Westbrook Denning; three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia St. Clair (Duncan), Donna Michelle Parker (Edward); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou Salmons; and brother, Laydon Denning; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte 10). His funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Interment
11:30a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd , Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tricia and family so sorry for your loss! My prayers are with you all.
Tammy Foster
March 21, 2022
You were more than just an Uncle to me... from the very beginning, you were there... thanks for all of the wonderful times and great memories! I was blessed and honored to be called your nephew! RIP Uncle Duke!
Robert Swiger, aka Swag
Family
March 20, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 20, 2022
