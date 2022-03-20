DENNING, Charles "Duke" Woodard, 74, of Grantham, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Ray Denning; parents, Clarence William Denning and Velaria Mae Westbrook Denning; three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia St. Clair (Duncan), Donna Michelle Parker (Edward); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou Salmons; and brother, Laydon Denning; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte 10). His funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.