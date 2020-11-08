HUDSON, Charles E., 77, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Myers Hudson; his daughter, Christy Hudson; a four-legged daughter, Rosie; two four-legged grandchildren, Casey and Cinnamon; his sisters, Toby McCormick and Patsy McCullough; his foster sisters, Sharon Lucas and Joanie Kemp; his foster brother, Jerry Wheeler; other foster brothers and sisters; his brother-in-law, Richard Myers (Deborah) and family; brother-in-law, Gene Myers (Tina) and family; a large extended family of blood and foster relatives and many, many friends. Charles knew no strangers. To meet him was to become an instant friend. After retiring from Brookfield Machine & Welding after nearly 40 years of employment, he began working for RMC Events, where he loved parking cars, talking to vendors and walking the halls of the Siegel Center. He also spent a great deal of time volunteering as a greeter and bus boy at Little Szechuan Chinese restaurant. Charles grew up in the Masonic Home of Georgia in Macon, and was a member of Glen Allen Lodge #131. He was a veteran of the Navy, where he served aboard the USS Forrestal. Services will be held sometime in the spring. Donations can be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.