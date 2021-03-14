EBERLE, Charles E., II, age 92, of Summerville, S.C., passed away on March 8, 2021.



Charles was born in St. Louis on March 20, 1928. He was the son of Charles and Hazel Eberle.



Charles was a lifelong fishing enthusiast and world traveler. From his early days in the Ozarks to saltwater fishing in Belize, he was always casting a line. He enjoyed scuba diving and underwater photography. He was an avid reader with a particular interest in history. Throughout his life, he had a great affection for dogs, especially his beloved Jif, a Springer Spaniel.



Charles attended Western Military Academy and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He excelled in academics and was a star fullback on the football team under Coach Weeb Ewbank.



He served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, spending two years in the Philippines during the Korean War.



Charles began his business career in 1946 at Procter and Gamble, retiring as a Vice President after 36 years. He went on to be VP of James River Corp. in Richmond, Va. and then created his own consulting firm, CEE Enterprises.



Charles came to know the Lord at age 75. He was active in churches in the Richmond, Va. and Summerville, S.C. areas. He participated in three mission trips, including Guatemala.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sister, Susan Thomason; children, Charlie, CiCi, Julia; daughters-in-law, Dorothy and Lori; and grandchildren, Chas, Lauren, Claire, Kate and Rick. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Hazel Eberle; sister, Mary Latimer; and wives, Nancy Paddock Eberle and Denise Eberle.



Charles was interred in Hollywood Cemetery, in Richmond, Va.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Belize Game Fish Conservation Network.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.