EBERLE, Charles E., II, age 92, of Summerville, S.C., passed away on March 8, 2021.
Charles was born in St. Louis on March 20, 1928. He was the son of Charles and Hazel Eberle.
Charles was a lifelong fishing enthusiast and world traveler. From his early days in the Ozarks to saltwater fishing in Belize, he was always casting a line. He enjoyed scuba diving and underwater photography. He was an avid reader with a particular interest in history. Throughout his life, he had a great affection for dogs, especially his beloved Jif, a Springer Spaniel.
Charles attended Western Military Academy and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He excelled in academics and was a star fullback on the football team under Coach Weeb Ewbank.
He served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, spending two years in the Philippines during the Korean War.
Charles began his business career in 1946 at Procter and Gamble, retiring as a Vice President after 36 years. He went on to be VP of James River Corp. in Richmond, Va. and then created his own consulting firm, CEE Enterprises.
Charles came to know the Lord at age 75. He was active in churches in the Richmond, Va. and Summerville, S.C. areas. He participated in three mission trips, including Guatemala.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sister, Susan Thomason; children, Charlie, CiCi, Julia; daughters-in-law, Dorothy and Lori; and grandchildren, Chas, Lauren, Claire, Kate and Rick. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Hazel Eberle; sister, Mary Latimer; and wives, Nancy Paddock Eberle and Denise Eberle.
Charles was interred in Hollywood Cemetery, in Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Belize Game Fish Conservation Network.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
We fondly remember meeting Charles and Nancy Eberle for the first time in 1975. We were all UNM students and meeting our best friend Charlie´s parents was very special. they invited to dinner at High noon in Albuquerque, and Charlie´s dad Charles said we could order anything we wanted! They were so nice to us and after dinner, Nancy thanked us for our friendship to their son! Being life long friends has been amazing! Over the years we visited occasionally with Charles and Nancy, as well as with Charlie´s siblings. Condolences and love to Charlie, Dorothy, Chas, Lauren,Claire,CiCi, Lori and Julia.
Kyle and Judy Cook
March 14, 2021
Charles was such a great man. I knew him well as a young person, his daughter Kim, is one of my very closest friends. He was a generous, thoughtful, loving man. My condolences and prayers to Bonnie, Kim and the rest of the family.