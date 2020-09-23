DRINKARD, Charles Edward "Charlie", 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Charles was one of eight children born to Grover and Myra Drinkard, April 14, 1932, and was raised in Indian Head, Md. He spent a lot of time on the Mattawoman Creek, where he was a duck hunting guide. After attending Lackey High School, where he excelled in baseball and soccer, Charles enlisted in the Navy. Upon discharge, Charles married Janet Ann Warder (also of Indian Head). The young couple moved into a small home and started a family. He worked as an insurance agent in southern Maryland and was elected Mayor of Indian Head at age 26. Advancement opportunity, in the form of managing his own agency, brought the family to Mechanicsville, Va. Charles and Janet established themselves in the community and went on to serve at the Hope Community Church of the Nazarene (originally First Church of the Nazarene, Dill Road) from 1964 to present. Charles was recognized within his industry as one of the top performing managers in the nation year after year. He was the keynote speaker at numerous national conventions. Charles was also called to give keynote speeches with many other professional organizations. Retiring at age 54, he reimagined his success by starting one of the fastest growing and successful land development companies on the east coast during one of nation's worst recessions. Charles continued to sell annuities well into his eighties and was recognized as one of the top producers in the country. He was a founding member of a local packaging company and worked to grow that small start into a nationally recognized entity. Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet Ann Drinkard; his sister, Rosie Goode; four children, Mary Ann Vencill, Sherrie Taylor, Mark Drinkard and John Drinkard; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Hunter, Nichole, Amanda, Christine, Sara, Rachel and Zack; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Evelyn, Ellory, John Michael, Sadie, Emilia, Harvey and Lee. Charlie was a larger than life character that enjoyed teasing family and friends alike. He had an ability to identify people in need and offer his support in many ways. A man that chose action over words to show how much he cared for all that came to know him. He will be missed by all. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a Masonic service at 6 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 8391 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.