HAM, Charles Edward, 78, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Edward Ham Jr.; his father, Joseph W. Ham; his mother, Ellen Ham; and one brother, Joseph W. Ham Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Loving) Ham; one daughter, Kristine H. Logan (Earl); one son, Timothy W. Ham (Dena); four grandsons, Zachary M. Logan (Trishelle), Mckenzie A. Logan, Lawson M. Logan, Carson J. Ham; three stepgrandchildren, Tiffany, Dustin, Chelsi; siblings, Eugene Ham and Dorothy Ann Burgess (John). Eddie was extremely blessed to be surrounded by a loving family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and he loved every one of them. He loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed good friends, good food and good music. Eddie and Dorothy are proud members of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Madison will be officiating the graveside service which is being held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Washington Memorial Park.