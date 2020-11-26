PITTMAN, Charles Ernest, III, 71, of Richmond, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Pittman Jr. and Joyce A. Pittman; aunt and uncle, Constance "Connie" and H. A. "Pete" Newton. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Sara Woodyard; two daughters, Marie (Agee) and Elise; and their mother, Suzanne Cross; three grandchildren, Andrew, Felicity and John-Garett. He was a Navy veteran and a lifelong bowler. He loved times spent cooking in the kitchen or at the grill. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.