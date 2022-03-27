FEHNEL, Charles DeLong, U.S. Army veteran, WWII prisoner of war, "a man of strong faith and infinite curiosity," Charles DeLong Fehnel, of Midlothian, Va., passed away at his home on March 12, 2022, one day after his 98th birthday. Born March 11, 1924 in Greenawalds, Pa., Charles was the son of the late Eugene Elmer Fehnel and the late Mamie Alice (DeLong) Fehnel. During World War II, he served with the 106th Division of the U.S. Army, was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and spent five months in Stalag 9B, Bad Orb, Germany, as a prisoner of war. After returning home, he graduated from Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pa. with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and worked for Lone Star Cement Company (later known as Lone Star Industries) his entire career, retiring as Technical Vice President of the corporation. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pauline (Kiefer) Fehnel of Midlothian, Va.; daughters, Eileen Mansfield, Pittstown, N.J. and Judith Trump and husband, David, with whom he resided in Midlothian, Va. Very near to his heart were grandchildren, Elizabeth Mansfield, Wm. Mansfield III, Allison (Trump) Brook and Daniel Trump; as well as great-grandchildren, Evelyn Mansfield, Henry Brook, Wm. Mansfield IV, Eleanor Trump and Lena Brook. He is survived by one brother, The Rev. Richard P. Fehnel of Lancaster, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry E. Fehnel. He will be buried with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 106th Infantry Division Association or the National World War II Museum.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.