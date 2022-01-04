FISHER, Charles Anderson "Andy/Papa", 74, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 30, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.



He was born to parents, Charles and Katherine Fisher on February 11, 1947 in Farmville, Va. Andy graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in 1965. After serving four years in the Unites States Army, he attended Virginia Tech and graduated in 1975 with a Business Administration degree.



He married Sandra Lankford, his wife of 53 years, who survives him. Andy is also survived by son, Scott Fisher and wife, Renee; son, Jeff Fisher and wife, Anne Marie; son, Brian Fisher and wife, Kathy; and daughter, Katherine Cranford and husband, Kevin; as well as grandchildren, Lacy, Morgan, Davis, Reece, Lydia, Audrey, Ashley, Connor, Ryder, Ellis and Barrett. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Fisher and wife, Adrienne; sister, Carol Pearce and husband, Jim; and sister, Mary Runion. Andy was also a loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.



Andy was the world's best "hubby," dad and papa. He was an avid Hokie and Washington Redskins fan, through thick and thin. His love for fishing goes back many moons with his own father, which he shared with all his children and many grandchildren. His legacy leaves a lifetime of love, lessons and an unmatched work ethic. His humor and beautiful silver hair will never be forgotten.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 (also at Bliley's on Staples Mill); burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the general ministry fund at Andy and Sandra's church, Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.