FORTNEY, Charles William, Jr., 90, of Montross, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was a devoted member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, served three years as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps, 36 years with the Federal Assessment Office, and seven years with the Fairfax County Assessment Office. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Charles was known for his integrity, sense of humor, generosity, but most of all, being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Blonts Fortney; three sons, Dennis Fortney (Debra), Neal Fortney (Suzanne) and Clayton Fortney (Alyson); brother, Parker Fortney (Leah); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Fortney Sr. and Lizzie Divine Fortney; two wives, Martha Sours (his high school sweet heart) and Florine Stiltner; and his sister, Marcella Wright. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, with a reception following at the Glebe Harbor-Cabin Point Club House. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, Va. 20109. Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church at 16340 Kings Hwy., Montross, Va. 22520.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
I was very saddened to hear about Mr. Fortney's passing. My family, the Deals, and the Fortney's spent several wonderful summers having cookouts after all the 'boy's played softball. I'll always remember Mr. Fortney as one of the kindest human beings I've ever met - with a contagious smile and laugh to boot.
Kelly Wilson
Friend
June 14, 2021
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
A. Marine
June 11, 2021
Rest in Peace, fellow sergeant, and Semper Fi!
In Sympathy,
Hank Frydel
Henry Frydel
Work
June 8, 2021
I was honored to be his counsel when he worked for the DC Assessment Office. A man of integrity and great wit. May he rest in peace.
Richard Aguglia
Richard L Aguglia
Coworker
June 6, 2021
Best Uncle ever! So many fond memories that I will forever treasure! Until we meet again at the great reunion in heaven.
Cheri Compton
Family
June 6, 2021
Dear Neal, Suzanne, LeAnne, and Lane, we are so very sorry to hear of your father´s/grandfather´s passing. We send our hugs, love and prayers to each of you and thank God for the long life your father enjoyed.
Gary and Carolyn Matthews
Other
June 6, 2021
Dear Jenny and Family: We are shocked and saddened to hear about Chuck's passing. A kinder man never walked this earth, we are sure. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time.