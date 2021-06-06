FORTNEY, Charles William, Jr., 90, of Montross, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was a devoted member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, served three years as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps, 36 years with the Federal Assessment Office, and seven years with the Fairfax County Assessment Office. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Charles was known for his integrity, sense of humor, generosity, but most of all, being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Blonts Fortney; three sons, Dennis Fortney (Debra), Neal Fortney (Suzanne) and Clayton Fortney (Alyson); brother, Parker Fortney (Leah); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Fortney Sr. and Lizzie Divine Fortney; two wives, Martha Sours (his high school sweet heart) and Florine Stiltner; and his sister, Marcella Wright. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, with a reception following at the Glebe Harbor-Cabin Point Club House. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, Va. 20109. Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church at 16340 Kings Hwy., Montross, Va. 22520.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.