HALL, Mr. Charles E. "Trey", III, of Chesterfield, Va., 47, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Southside Regional Hospital, surrounded by family. Born in Fayetteville, N.C., Trey is the son of Anne DeAngelo (Sweat) and the late Charles E. Hall II "Chuck)." Trey is survived by his wife, Lisa Hall; sons, Charles (Nik), Zack, Hunter, Skylar; and daughters, Shelby and Brooklyn Hall; sisters, Angela Hall-Coles and Amber Horn; brother, Adam DeAngelo, three nieces and one nephew. Trey was a doting father who put others before himself. His hobbies included computer science; he loved cars and loved learning about and studying space. He was a jack of all trades, but his children were his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions via Venmo (@lmbjh40; for Lisa Hall) to help support the care of his four young children in the home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.