Charles Barnes Hewitt
HEWITT, Charles Barnes, 92, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on April 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Barnes Hewitt Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Hewitt; daughters, Susan Palmer and Betsy Humphreys (Joe); son, James Hewitt; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Rd., North Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, please wear orange and blue to the funeral to honor his love of the University of Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2022.
