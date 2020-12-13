HINCKLEY, Charles Austin, husband of Ann Jackson Hinckley, died Saturday, December 5, 2020.



Charlie, as he was known, was born in Hyannis, Mass., August 28, 1934, to Everett and Dorothy Hinckley, both deceased.



His early years were spent on Cape Cod. Charlie was a talented trumpet player and loved Dixie Land Jazz. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He met Ann Jackson, with whom he was married for 58 years, and settled in Franklin, Mass. Charlie earned his bachelor's and master's in teaching and taught as an Industrial Arts teacher for 27 years at Franklin High School. He and Ann had two children, Susan and Tom. After teaching, Charlie retired and became a field engineer for a printing equipment manufacturer. He eventually started his own firm, which he ran successfully for many years. In 2004, he and Ann moved to Richmond, Va., to be close to their daughter, Susan and his beloved grandsons.



Charlie's upbringing on Cape Cod naturally connected him to the water. He owned and maintained many boats along the way. His last boat was named Sue Ann. Charlie spent hours on the water in the Chesapeake Bay and York River.



Ann, his wife, survives him; also, his only sibling, Audrey Bongioanni of Fishkill, N.Y. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan and her husband, Terry, of Glen Allen; his son, Thomas of Glen Allen; grandsons, Samuel married to Caitlyn, David married to Peyton, and Jackson; and a great-grandson, Grayson Edwards. In February of 2021 we will be welcoming his second great-grandchild. Also surviving are Audrey's children, Marco and Roberto and their families.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. on December 19, 2020, at Shady Grove Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.