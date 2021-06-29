Menu
Charles Arthur "Chuck" Hudgins Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HUDGINS, Charles "Chuck" Arthur, Jr., 65, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arthur Hudgins Sr.; and his mother, Mary Louise Hudgins. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Barker Hudgins; his children, Sherry Leah Roller and her husband, Bryan and John Wayne Pitts Jr. and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Lauren Phillips Rader and her husband, Nathan, Bradley Mason Pitts, Jenna Rae Pitts, Haley Nicole Phillips, Adam Christopher Roller, Abby Grace Roller and Andrew Michael Roller; great-grandchildren, Jackson Anderson Pitts and baby Rader on the way; and sister-in-law, Anita Barker Miller. Chuck was a Field Artillery Digital Systems Repairer for the U.S. Army, creator of Christmas Fantasyland and Candy Cane Lane, as seen by many on the Richmond Tacky Light Tour, and most importantly, the most genuine, goofy, compassionate, creative and family-oriented man imaginable. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation and/or The American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and I send our most sincere sympathy. Chuck was a good person, rarely in a bad mood and adored his family. May he Rest In Peace
Teresa and Bill Herbert
Family
June 29, 2021
Alice Mitchell
June 29, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss.. i was a good friend to Charlie and Mary.. they came to McDonalds every day back in the 90,s.. I Loved them.. I still have pictures That Charlie drew for me.. and I have Christmas things They gave me .. I Loved them both..
FLORENCE COLEMAN
June 29, 2021
