HUDGINS, Charles "Chuck" Arthur, Jr., 65, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arthur Hudgins Sr.; and his mother, Mary Louise Hudgins. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Barker Hudgins; his children, Sherry Leah Roller and her husband, Bryan and John Wayne Pitts Jr. and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Lauren Phillips Rader and her husband, Nathan, Bradley Mason Pitts, Jenna Rae Pitts, Haley Nicole Phillips, Adam Christopher Roller, Abby Grace Roller and Andrew Michael Roller; great-grandchildren, Jackson Anderson Pitts and baby Rader on the way; and sister-in-law, Anita Barker Miller. Chuck was a Field Artillery Digital Systems Repairer for the U.S. Army, creator of Christmas Fantasyland and Candy Cane Lane, as seen by many on the Richmond Tacky Light Tour, and most importantly, the most genuine, goofy, compassionate, creative and family-oriented man imaginable. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation and/or The American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.