When I was a little girl, Uncle Charlie had his friends push me as high as I wanted to go on the swings and dance with me at Oak Grove playground. I was thrilled! He sent me a Christmas card, a keychain, and a rock from the Isle of Capri when he was stationed in Germany. Just before he bought his Fairlane 500, he brought the $2,000 to my parents´ house and made me count it out for practice. He paid me to clean the windows on his new car, and then redid them so that I´d learn how to do it correctly. He took me to the Ice Capades and out for pizza. I think I was the first person in the family to meet Aunt Wray. Even as recently as a couple of years ago, he recounted a story of his accidentally closing a car door on my fingers when I was a little girl and asked if I had trouble with those fingers. He was indeed unique, and he was memorable. Please accept my sincere condolences at his passing.

Janet Hughes Hartsook Family January 15, 2022