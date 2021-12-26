HUGHES, Charles Evans "Ollie", passed on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was preceded by his mother, Eva; and his father, Robert. He was one of nine brothers and three sisters. Ollie grew up in Oak Grove in Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army before pursuing his career as a master carpenter. Many knew him for his outspokenness and unique character. He is survived by his children, Charles Hughes Jr. (Pamela), Matthew Hughes (Cherylann) and Amanda Sapp; and grandchildren. His services and interment will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
When I was a little girl, Uncle Charlie had his friends push me as high as I wanted to go on the swings and dance with me at Oak Grove playground. I was thrilled! He sent me a Christmas card, a keychain, and a rock from the Isle of Capri when he was stationed in Germany. Just before he bought his Fairlane 500, he brought the $2,000 to my parents´ house and made me count it out for practice. He paid me to clean the windows on his new car, and then redid them so that I´d learn how to do it correctly. He took me to the Ice Capades and out for pizza. I think I was the first person in the family to meet Aunt Wray. Even as recently as a couple of years ago, he recounted a story of his accidentally closing a car door on my fingers when I was a little girl and asked if I had trouble with those fingers. He was indeed unique, and he was memorable. Please accept my sincere condolences at his passing.