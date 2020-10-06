Menu
Charles Irwin Slemaker II
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
SLEMAKER, Charles Irwin, II, 65, passed away on October 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Doris and Charles Slemaker; wife, Shannon Slemaker; son, Michael Tunstall; and brother, Mark Slemaker. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was a man of the outdoors. He loved fishing, gardening, canoeing and enjoyed romantic trips to the Caribbean with the love of his life, Shannon.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jennifer Sobey; Karen Graff, Katherine McDowell and husband, Steven and Amanda Slemaker; numerous grandchildren; brother, Phillip Slemaker and wife, Elaine; sister, Bonnie Lemley; sister-in-law, Alice Slemaker; and close friends, Forrest and Cynthia McGee. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Altmeyer Denbigh Chapel (12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va. 23608). Social distancing and face masks are required. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
Charlie was a special friend and i will miss him.9
Daniel Carter
October 5, 2020
Charlie gave me more knowledge, wisdom and encouragement than I can possibly repay in 10 life times. I am deeply sorry for your loss
Billy Taylor
October 5, 2020