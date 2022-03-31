JOHNSON, Charles E., Sr., 90, of Richmond, departed this life on March 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. Johnson. He is survived by four children, Colleen Clarke (Edward), Charles E. Johnson Jr. (Barbara), Dorothy Bowman and Nanette Johnson (Thomas); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.