KENNON, Charles "Charlie" William, 92, of Chesterfield, Va., was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife, Doris Virginia Dillard Kennon, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thomas Kennon and Sallie Walker Kennon Johnson; and sister, Lucille Blankenship. He is survived by his son, Michael "Mickey" Kennon; daughters, Deborah "Deb" Kennon Barden and Kat Kennon-Morris (Jimmy); grandchildren, Chris Wakefield (Kathy), Colby Kennon, Nic Barden (Lindsey), Reese Smith (Whitney), Wes Smith (Angela) and Mandie Sweetnam (David); great-grandchildren, Forrest, Lindsay, David, Weston, Beckett, Eli, Tobias, Samuel, Violet and Oliver; sister, Mary Kennon Elliott; and loving nieces and nephews. Charlie worked hard all of his life to provide for and protect his family, to say he was devoted is an understatement. He was most proud of his job as a Sign Painter at DuPont, and retired from the sign shop with 38 years of service. He was a great man: good, kind, loving, thoughtful, generous, hilarious and more, but make no mistake "Charles was always in charge!" He would always say, "I lived a good life; I did it my way!" He was the strongest and toughest man ever known. He endured more than his share of pain and struggles, but always fought the good fight and survived! He was so talented, the greatest of great sign painters, and he was a great guitar player with a magnificent voice. He could do anything, and if he didn't know how to do something he would figure it out. He was always quick to help others. He is loved and adored and will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.