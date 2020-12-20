I had the extreme pleasure to get to know both Charles and Diane when I taught their water fitness classes at the Manchester YMCA. Charles would always have the sly smile before he would let a good natured zinger fly my way. The zinger, however, was always immediately followed by a sincere, heartfelt compliment. His kindness was palpable. As was his love for his family. He would frequently speak of his amazing daughters and his incredible grandchildren making it clear that he cherished all moments spent with his family. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love to Diane.

Sarah Nordin December 22, 2020