Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Newton King
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
KING, Charles Newton, born on April 6, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 18, 2020. He leaves behind a loving family including his wife of 55 years, Diane; and three daughters, Karen Young (Ray), Kelly Horne (Jonathan) and Kim Torres (Ray). His six grandchildren are the best, according to anyone who asked him and some who didn't, Jeremy and Kayley Dirr, Noah and Caleb Torres, and Charlotte and Georgia Horne. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Daniel and Helen Tribble (Bill); his brother-in-law, Frank Huchingson; and nieces and nephews. Charles served in the Navy for 20 years, with several of those years spent under the seas in a submarine and a trip or two to the North Pole. He retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections and was active at Providence United Methodist Church and in his Chesterfield Ruritan club. Charles traveled the world and the country with the Navy and later in his RV with Diane and their dog, Scoop. Together, Charles and Diane volunteered in many Virginia State Parks and visited South Florida and Romania. He always had interesting stories and Dad jokes to share and never met a stranger. His stories made you feel like you were there with him, in on the joke or adventure. He loved his family unconditionally and he and Diane were a matched pair. The family would like to thank the staff of the Virginian and Chippenham Hospital for loving care. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider supporting the work of organizations where his daughters serve: Branches (https://branchesfl.org/) and Homeward (https://www.homewardva.org/).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I had the extreme pleasure to get to know both Charles and Diane when I taught their water fitness classes at the Manchester YMCA. Charles would always have the sly smile before he would let a good natured zinger fly my way. The zinger, however, was always immediately followed by a sincere, heartfelt compliment. His kindness was palpable. As was his love for his family. He would frequently speak of his amazing daughters and his incredible grandchildren making it clear that he cherished all moments spent with his family. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love to Diane.
Sarah Nordin
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Charles was a wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Steve and Valerie Reese
December 20, 2020
I just want to send my condolences to the entire family. I know what a loving family you are and I feel sure that Diane and Charles had a lot to do with that. With my love, prayers for the family, and sympathy, Dottie Moor
Dottie Moor
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You have my sympathy and prayers.
Beverley Brooks
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results