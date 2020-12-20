KING, Charles Newton, born on April 6, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 18, 2020. He leaves behind a loving family including his wife of 55 years, Diane; and three daughters, Karen Young (Ray), Kelly Horne (Jonathan) and Kim Torres (Ray). His six grandchildren are the best, according to anyone who asked him and some who didn't, Jeremy and Kayley Dirr, Noah and Caleb Torres, and Charlotte and Georgia Horne. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Daniel and Helen Tribble (Bill); his brother-in-law, Frank Huchingson; and nieces and nephews. Charles served in the Navy for 20 years, with several of those years spent under the seas in a submarine and a trip or two to the North Pole. He retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections and was active at Providence United Methodist Church and in his Chesterfield Ruritan club. Charles traveled the world and the country with the Navy and later in his RV with Diane and their dog, Scoop. Together, Charles and Diane volunteered in many Virginia State Parks and visited South Florida and Romania. He always had interesting stories and Dad jokes to share and never met a stranger. His stories made you feel like you were there with him, in on the joke or adventure. He loved his family unconditionally and he and Diane were a matched pair. The family would like to thank the staff of the Virginian and Chippenham Hospital for loving care. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider supporting the work of organizations where his daughters serve: Branches (https://branchesfl.org/
) and Homeward (https://www.homewardva.org/
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.