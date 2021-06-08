Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Eaton King
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
KING, Charles Eaton, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gail Evans King; his son, Robert (Bobby) King; his parents, Nathaniel and Zora Wilson King; and his brother, Wilson Daniel King. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Boswell-Sikes (Woody); grandson, Christopher Boswell (Ariel); granddaughter, Samantha Pegram (Daniel); four great-grandchildren, Savannah and Noah Boswell, Bobby and Aurelia Pegram; sister-in-law, Mary King; niece, Brenda Brock; nephew, Paul King (Beverly); and numerous other family members and special friends. Charles worked for Electrical Equipment Company for 42 years, and after retirement enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He was a 52-year Masonic Veteran and was currently a member of Manchester Lodge No. 14, previously Chesterfield Lodge No. 161, and Clover Hill Lodge No. 253, and of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Richmond. He was a member of Tomahawk Baptist Church and proudly served in the Army National Guard of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tomahawk Baptist Church, 12920 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Service
7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Tomahawk Baptist Church
12920 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA
Jun
11
Burial
church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Charlie was a good man and a very good friend ! I was so sorry to hear of his passing ! I will miss him !
Bert Perdue
Work
November 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results