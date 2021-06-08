KING, Charles Eaton, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gail Evans King; his son, Robert (Bobby) King; his parents, Nathaniel and Zora Wilson King; and his brother, Wilson Daniel King. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Boswell-Sikes (Woody); grandson, Christopher Boswell (Ariel); granddaughter, Samantha Pegram (Daniel); four great-grandchildren, Savannah and Noah Boswell, Bobby and Aurelia Pegram; sister-in-law, Mary King; niece, Brenda Brock; nephew, Paul King (Beverly); and numerous other family members and special friends. Charles worked for Electrical Equipment Company for 42 years, and after retirement enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He was a 52-year Masonic Veteran and was currently a member of Manchester Lodge No. 14, previously Chesterfield Lodge No. 161, and Clover Hill Lodge No. 253, and of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Richmond. He was a member of Tomahawk Baptist Church and proudly served in the Army National Guard of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tomahawk Baptist Church, 12920 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.