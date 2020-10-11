BRITTAIN, Charles Lacy, 84, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Richmond. "Chuck" died early September 24, 2020, in Green Cove Springs, Fla., while recuperating from surgery. He graduated from Hermitage High School in 1955, and the University of Richmond in 1963; served in the Naval Reserve for eight years and worked for Travelers Insurance for 30 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Roy Brittain; wife, Helen F. Brittain; and granddaughter, Samantha McDaniel; is survived by sister, Beverly B. Ayers of Greensboro, N.C.; three daughters, Michelle, Lisa and Aimee; and eight grandchildren, all of Jacksonville. Service to be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Crossroad UMC, Jacksonville, Fla., at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.