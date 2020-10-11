Menu
Charles Lacy Brittain
BRITTAIN, Charles Lacy, 84, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Richmond. "Chuck" died early September 24, 2020, in Green Cove Springs, Fla., while recuperating from surgery. He graduated from Hermitage High School in 1955, and the University of Richmond in 1963; served in the Naval Reserve for eight years and worked for Travelers Insurance for 30 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Roy Brittain; wife, Helen F. Brittain; and granddaughter, Samantha McDaniel; is survived by sister, Beverly B. Ayers of Greensboro, N.C.; three daughters, Michelle, Lisa and Aimee; and eight grandchildren, all of Jacksonville. Service to be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Crossroad UMC, Jacksonville, Fla., at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Service
3:00p.m.
CrossRoad UMC
10005 Gate Parkway North
Funeral services provided by:
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
One of the many nice childhood memories I have of Mr. B is from their time living in Smithtown, NY. My best friend was his eldest daughter Michelle. We would have a lot of sleepovers at their house and mine. And if it was a Sat. or Sunday morning, Mr. B would like to go out early and get the paper and go to Alpine Bakery in town and get their delicious Boston cream donuts for everyone. And he always had a big hug for me and his daughters when I was over there. He made me feel so welcome. Mr. B had so much Southern charm. He will be missed....... Love, Elaine
Elaine Wright
Friend
October 4, 2020