LEBER, Charles Lee, Sr., "PeeWee," 79, of Highland Springs, Va., entered eternal rest on December 17, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sarah Leber; five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a retired union millwright, working through local 1402 for 60 years. He enjoyed gathering at the roundtable with his friends at the Nine Mile Grill, where politics, NASCAR and laughs were shared. He loved fishing, camping, bluegrass music, watching old westerns, wrestling and woodworking shows. He was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church and a Past Master of Babcock Lodge No. 322 of Highland Springs. A Masonic memorial service will be held at Babcock Lodge, 9 South Holly Avenue, at 11 a.m. on December 28, 2021. A Christian Celebration of Life will follow at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Road, Sandston, Va. at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.