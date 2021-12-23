Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Lee Leber Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
LEBER, Charles Lee, Sr., "PeeWee," 79, of Highland Springs, Va., entered eternal rest on December 17, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sarah Leber; five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a retired union millwright, working through local 1402 for 60 years. He enjoyed gathering at the roundtable with his friends at the Nine Mile Grill, where politics, NASCAR and laughs were shared. He loved fishing, camping, bluegrass music, watching old westerns, wrestling and woodworking shows. He was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church and a Past Master of Babcock Lodge No. 322 of Highland Springs. A Masonic memorial service will be held at Babcock Lodge, 9 South Holly Avenue, at 11 a.m. on December 28, 2021. A Christian Celebration of Life will follow at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Road, Sandston, Va. at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Babcock Lodge
9 South Holly Avenue, VA
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
New Bridge Baptist Church
5701 Elko Road, Sandston, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You will be missed my brother. You will be welcomed to that house not made with hands eternal in the heavens.
Mike Morley
Friend
December 27, 2021
I´m going to miss you Dad!
Charlene Lancaster
Family
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results