MCDOWELL, Dr. Charles Lindsay, of Richmond, Va., died on October 29, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carter Donnan McDowell; his three sons, Roy Wheatley McDowell (Barrie) of Richmond, Alan Alexander Bartlett McDowell (Maureen) of Larchmont, N.Y. and Lindsay Donnan McDowell (MariCris) of Cranbury, N.J.; five grandchildren, Kathryn Jeffrey McDowell, Malcolm Douglas McDowell, Frances Meehan McDowell, Connor Paulin McDowell and Avery Virginia McDowell; and one brother, Harold Carlyle McDowell of Mars Hill, N.C. His parents were Kathryn Bowers McDowell and Roy Hendrix McDowell of Belmont, N.C.



Dr. McDowell's professional life was extremely important to him. After graduating from Wake Forest College, he trained for 10 years for his career as a hand specialist in orthopedic surgery. He went to medical school at the Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, where he was awarded the DePalma Orthopedics Prize, which led to an internship and residency in orthopedics at Jefferson Hospital. He was then awarded the Kane Fellowship in Hand Surgery, under Dr. Robert E. Carroll at the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. After the fellowship year in New York, he moved to Richmond in 1965, entering the practice of orthopedic, hand and upper extremity surgery. While in private practice, he started and served hand surgery departments at the Medical College of Virginia, the Richmond Children's Hospital and later at the McGuire Veterans Administration Hospital. In many ways he was a pioneer. First, in complex surgical treatments for children with birth defects and injuries and later in his research into the biology of tendon and cartilage repair.



Dr. McDowell was a scholar and a technician, but he firmly believed that excellence in medicine was much more than training. He held the doctor/patient relationship as paramount. He once co-wrote an advice pamphlet in an effort to pass on the wisdom of mentors and colleagues to new MDs. In it he said, "You must understand precisely what the patient wants and expects; and the patient must understand your capabilities and limitations." Dr. McDowell established trust and his patients loved him for it.



Charlie McDowell had a busy life. Beyond medicine, he was a student of history, architecture and every science invented. He was a lifelong sailor who raced and cruised all over the world. And late in life his adventurous soul took him into aviation. He was a private pilot who loved the rigor of maintaining his instrument rating. He was blessed by the many friends that touched his life -- peers from his medical life, his teaching life and his personal life. Lastly, he stated that "the love and support of Carter and the boys and my love for them trumps every other aspect of my life." The family would like to thank and recognize Lisa, Jay, Debbie, Tiera, Deborah and Keyona for their support in the last year. A family burial will take place at Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Better Housing Coalition, P.O. Box 12117, Richmond, Va. 23241.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.